Andy Levitre won’t practice for Falcons Tuesday

Getty Images

The Falcons will begin on-field work for Saturday night’s game against the Rams on Tuesday and they’ll do it without one of their starting offensive linemen.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said during an appearance on 92.9 The Game that left guard Andy Levitre will not practice. Levitre missed three games with a triceps injury before returning for Week 17 against the Panthers.

It was a brief return, however. Levitre played just five snaps in the victory that clinched a playoff spot for Atlanta before giving way to Ben Garland.

Tight end Levine Toilolo did not play in Week 17 due to a knee injury, but Quinn said he expected him to practice in some capacity on Tuesday.