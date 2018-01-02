Anthony Lynn wants Gus Bradley back as Chargers defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn wants to make sure they keep Gus Bradley as the team’s defensive coordinator moving into 2018.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach signed a one-year contract to run the Chargers’ defense this season. With that contract set to expire, Lynn made it clear he wants Bradley back next season.

“We’d like to keep this together if we can,” Lynn said Monday, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I know some guys, the contracts are up. We’re working on that right now. We’re trying to keep this staff together, this nucleus together, because I think we got better as a coaching staff as the season went on.”

The Chargers finished the season as the league’s third-ranked scoring defense, allowing 17.0 points per game. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (16.8) and Minnesota Vikings (15.8) allowed fewer points this season.

“We hit some bumps there early, and midway through the season, but things are a lot smoother right now,” Lynn said of the coaching staff. “I think we understand each other.”