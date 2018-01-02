Antonio Brown showing progress in return from calf injury

Getty Images

The good news for Mike Tomlin is that the Steelers don’t have to play this week, so he doesn’t have to file an injury report.

But if he did, he said wide receiver Antonio Brown would be questionable.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tomlin said his star wideout was making good progress in his rehab from a calf injury.

That’s a good sign as the Steelers take the week off in preparation for the divisional round.

Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle two weeks ago against the Patriots, and didn’t play last week (though the Steelers wouldn’t have played him if he were well). He still caught 101 passes this season, the first receiver go catch more than 100 for five straight seasons.