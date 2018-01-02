Ben Roethlisberger would like to face the Jaguars again

Getty Images

The Steelers won’t be playing a game this weekend, which leaves time for idle thoughts about what may await them in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t need to spend much time contemplating which team he’d like to see rolling into Heinz Field that weekend. Roethlisberger had one of the worst days of his career against the Jaguars in a 30-9 loss in Week Five this season and said on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday that he’d like another shot at Jacksonville.

“Obviously, any game that we’re going to play since it’s the postseason is going to be a difficult opponent, but I think just for me personally I’d love to just prove that five interceptions wasn’t me in that game,” Roethlisberger said.

The Jaguars will go to Pittsburgh if they beat the Bills on Sunday. If they lose, the Titans-Chiefs winner will face the Steelers. Pittsburgh played and beat both of those teams this year, so any of the possible matchups is going to be a reprise for Roethlisberger and company.