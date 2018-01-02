Bill Musgrave will remain Broncos offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Broncos have let several assistant coaches go since their season ended with Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, including their offensive line, running backs and wide receivers coaches.

That will lead to significant changes to the offensive coaching staff for 2018, but there will not be a change at the top. General Manager John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph said at a Tuesday press conference that Bill Musgrave will remain the team’s offensive coordinator.

Musgrave opened last season as the team’s quarterbacks coach was promoted to interim offensive coordinator when the Broncos fired Mike McCoy in November. He’s also had experience running offenses for Philadelphia, Carolina, Jacksonville, Minnesota and Oakland over his two decades as a coach at the professional and college levels.

Musgrave drew good reviews from Broncos players for simplifying the offense after taking over for McCoy, although it remains to be seen how many of them he’ll be working with in 2018 as the Broncos are set to make changes at quarterback and elsewhere before returning to action.