Blake Countess won’t be suspended for hit on Marquise Goodwin

Los Angeles Rams safety Blake Countess won’t be suspended for a hit on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin that knocked Goodwin out of Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Goodwin was carted off the field after being down for several minutes after Countess delivered a blow to Goodwin’s head as Goodwin was unable to catch a slant pass from Jimmy Garoppolo late in the second quarter of the 49ers’ 34-13 victory. Goodwin appeared to reach down for the ball as it bounced off his hands and Countess blasted Goodwin right in the head.

Goodwin ejected from the game for the hit and the Rams were assessed for 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit against a defenseless receiver.

Countess was a backup and special teams player throughout the season for the Rams, but was playing in Sunday’s finale as the team rested several key players for the postseason.