Bob Quinn expects Lions will add a running back

Getty Images

The Lions finished 30th in rushing yards during the 2016 season and then made big changes to their offensive line in the offseason while leaving the backfield untouched outside of signing undrafted rookie Tion Green.

They finished the 2017 season 32nd in rushing yards and General Manager Bob Quinn said on Monday that the approach at running back is going to be different this time around.

“I think our running backs, they didn’t perform as good as everyone thought. I think that’s the facts,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “But I think we have guys in that room that are tough guys, they’re smart guys, they have skill. Will we add someone? Probably, to that room. Absolutely.”

Any incoming backs would threaten the spots of those hand with Ameer Abdullah at perhaps the greatest risk of losing his job. Abdullah ran at least 10 times in each of the first 10 games, but had 21 carries in the final six weeks as a neck injury and reshuffling of the backs changed his role.

Abdullah said Monday that he’ll “cross that road when it comes,” but it seems likely that the Lions will be going with a new top back in addition to a new head coach.