Broncos to expand Gary Kubiak’s role in personnel

The Broncos held an end of the season press conference with coach Vance Joseph and General Manager John Elway on Tuesday and it began with a discussion of the decision to keep Joseph on board for a second season.

Elway said it was his responsibility to consider other options at head coach before deciding to stand pat with Joseph. He also said that he didn’t feel he gave Joseph everything he needed in order to be successful during the 2017 season.

“That part’s on me,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “We will get that part fixed this coming year … and give Vance and his staff the best opportunity to be successful.”

One way the Broncos will be changing their approach is by changing a good chunk of Joseph’s staff as six assistants were let go on Monday. Another is by giving Joseph’s successor Gary Kubiak a bigger role in the personnel department.

Kubiak remained with the team in a scouting capacity after retiring as the head coach last year. Elway said that Kubiak will “be involved in free agency as well as the draft” this time as Elway and company try to get Joseph the quarterback and other pieces that represent his best opportunity to succeed.