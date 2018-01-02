Broncos will take down signs for company that doesn’t exist

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2018, 7:57 PM EST
Getty Images

The stadium in which the Broncos play continues to be named for a company that no longer exists. That won’t be the case for much longer.

But not because the Sports Authority is making a comeback; the Broncos finally will be removing the signs that carry the name of the nonexistent business. Eventually, the name will be removed from all references to the venue.

Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis disclosed the plan during a Tuesday press conference.

“We’re going to take the signs down,” Ellis said. “All of the exterior signage will come down here starting probably in a week or 10 days, I think.”

The name will remain “for a while,” however, due to previously-scheduled events that carry the official name.

“There’s a connection to that name whether it’s through ticketing or event management,” Ellis said. “I suspect by the start of the season we will either have a placeholder name or a name on the building that involves a corporation supporting that name.”

The Broncos presumably kept the name because it would be easier from a P.R. standpoint to replace “Sports Authority” with another corporate moniker. Stripping a gratuitous name away from Mile High Stadium for a while and then later replacing it with a new name would invite a fresh round of what’s-the-world-coming-to? criticism of the corporate influence on American sports.

But the Broncos apparently realized how goofy it was to continue to use a name for a company that doesn’t exist. And it was indeed goofy.

Soon, it will be less goofy.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Broncos will take down signs for company that doesn’t exist

  2. They only kept it up there for this long to prevent one of the marijuana dispensaries in Colorado from bidding on the naming rights…

  3. They should have gone with that company that sells the hippy lettuce. Give Mile High a new meaning. They already have that Mile High Club for the well-to-do ticket holders.

  4. We had a Sports Authority near us which was in a odd/bad location and waaaaaaaay over priced. Then they got some competition from and it was over.

    I don’t understand naming a stadium, anyway. I’m not ever buying a car that the Falcons are pushing. Had one new and one used. No need to impress people you don’t know with money you don’t have.

    As far as the other stadiums. Sure, if it a place was named ‘Burger and Fries’, I might get a hankering.

    Metlife. Talk about way over priced and no Snoopy anymore, either.

    I know advertising works to a point (the key is that cba ratio) but I think these people are wasting their money.

  8. Gotta go with “Vandalay Industries Mile High Stadium” if they’re serious about fake company names on the stadium.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!