Browns ask permission to interview Sean Ryan

The recruiting in Cleveland has begun.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have asked permission to interview Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan.

Head coach Hue Jackson has relented and will hire an offensive coordinator, and looking for someone who can work with young quarterbacks seems a reasonable place to start.

Ryan coach the Texans receivers in 2016 before switching over last season, and working day-to-day with rookie Deshaun Watson. He was with the Giants the nine years before that, rising from offensive quality control to quarterbacks coach there, and bouncing back to wide receivers.

Of course, the Texans aren’t obligated to grant permission if he’s under contract, but coach Bill O’Brien just told reporters he wouldn’t stand in the way.