Cardinals to interview Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong

The Cardinals have assembled a lengthy list of candidates to replace the retired Bruce Arians, and they continue to add.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Cardinals plan to interview Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong for the vacancy.

Armstrong has been a regular on the interview circuit in recent years, having talked to the Falcons, Bears and Eagles about head coaching jobs in the past.

He’s been with the Falcons since 2008, and has also worked for the Dolphins and Bears.