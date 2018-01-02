Cardinals to interview in-house James Bettcher this week

Getty Images

The Cardinals are going to begin their coaching search with an in-house candidate.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cardinals will interview defensive coordinator James Bettcher in the coming days, making him the first candidate to sit for the job.

Former head coach Bruce Arians has vouched for Bettcher, which can’t hurt (and neither can the fact he looks a little like General Manager Steve Keim).

The 39-year-old Bettcher has been coordinator the last three seasons, after coaching outside linebackers for Arians in Indianapolis and then coming with him to Arizona in 2013.

The Cardinals have also requested to interview Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, and Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak.