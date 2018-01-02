Carson Palmer announces his retirement

Getty Images

Carson Palmer is calling it a career.

“Over the years I’ve had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know,” Palmer wrote in an open letter to fans. “For me, that time is now. Why? Quite simply I just know.”

The 38-year-old Palmer is coming off a season that was cut short by an injury, and it’s no surprise that he thinks it’s time to move on. A three-time Pro Bowler, Palmer was a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

Palmer spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals before being traded to the Raiders, playing in Oakland for two years and then finishing his career with five years in Arizona.

The Cardinals, who have seen coach Bruce Arians walk away, now have to decide who their starting quarterback will be in 2018 as well.