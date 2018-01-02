Carson Palmer announces his retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2018, 5:06 PM EST
Getty Images

Carson Palmer is calling it a career.

“Over the years I’ve had teammates who decided to hang it up and I would ask them how they knew when it was time to walk away. The answer was almost always the same: You just know,” Palmer wrote in an open letter to fans. “For me, that time is now. Why? Quite simply I just know.”

The 38-year-old Palmer is coming off a season that was cut short by an injury, and it’s no surprise that he thinks it’s time to move on. A three-time Pro Bowler, Palmer was a Heisman Trophy winner at USC and the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

Palmer spent his first eight seasons with the Bengals before being traded to the Raiders, playing in Oakland for two years and then finishing his career with five years in Arizona.

The Cardinals, who have seen coach Bruce Arians walk away, now have to decide who their starting quarterback will be in 2018 as well.

Permalink 46 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

46 responses to “Carson Palmer announces his retirement

  11. Palmer read the writing on the wall. He knows a new coach will not have his back like Arians did and he’ll be a backup or cut under a new regime. Good for Carson for leaving on his own terms and not being delusional like so many athletes at the end of their careers.

  15. Thanks for the memories, Carson! Our best QB since Kurt Warner, and I’ll never forget the many times you led us back in the 4th Quarter! Our fickle fans make me SICK; don’t they forget Max Hall, Derek Anderson, John Skelton, Ryan Lindley, et al? It was even hard to watch Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert. I really hope those fans get what they wish for. We may not be able to replace Carson, since we have a poor track record of drafting QB’s; Jake Plummer was the last one, and yet, he was a hometown prospect (ASU, Sun Devil Stadium). Palmer is underrated; top half QB in the league who would be an upgrade on many teams today (Jaguars, Dolphins, Ravens, Bills, Jets, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Broncos, Titans, 49ers, Bengals).

  16. “The Cardinals, who have seen coach Bruce Arians walk away, now have to decide who their starting quarterback will be in 2018 as well”

    Colin Kaepernick is still available, last I heard.

  21. orangepoison43 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    Mediocre at best.
    Most USC Quarterbacks aren’t very good QB’s in the pros.
    ———————
    Same could be said for 99.99 percent of any one college.

  22. So far, nobody has posted HOF (phew).

    Another possible landing spot for Cousins. Maybe Jay Gruden should keep his evaluations to himself. Trolling your own quarterback is minor league.

  24. This can’t come as a surprise to anyone. Palmer had a pretty good run but the thought of rehabbing only to put his body at further risk without much hope of a ring probably made his decision a bit easier.

  28. Wish Palmer all the best. That’s tough for Larry though — wish he could come home and finish up his career.

  29. When the Bengals announced Marvin Lewis was coming back in 2011, Carson Palmer announced he would retire rather than play for the Bengals again.
    Hilarious that the Palmer retires on the day the Bengals re-up with Marvin.

  31. I didn’t mind watching Palmer at all. Hopefully things go well for him in retirement. He sure had some great shootouts in the desert.

    Cardinals going to face some big changes coming up.

  32. Not surprising but disappointing if you’re a Cardinals fan. After Kurt Warner retired, the Cardinals tried Derek Anderson, John Skelton, Max Hall, and others at quarterback and the result was not pretty. Palmer had his ups and downs but he made the Cardinals competitive again and even great at times. In my opinion, he was more responsible than anyone else for the success Arizona has had in the last five years. Unfortunately, injuries kept him and his teams (Cincinnati as well as Arizona) from reaching their full potential. Palmer always demonstrated toughness and professionalism.

  34. stinkymcmulligan says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Least he didn’t pan out like Ryan Leaf
    ———————–

    I think you meant flame out.

  36. I used to love his standard (almost canned) post-game comments after the Steelers thumped the Palmer-led Bungles time-after-time:

    Palmer: “We were the better team today.”

  37. I bet you they would not even give Colin Kaepernick a tryout. I think Carson Palmer helped out the Cardinals by walking away, saving them cap space so they can turn the club around.

  38. briang123 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:41 pm
    Arizona votes heavily Republican. They haven’t signed the best QB available, Kaepernick. Not hard to figure out why.
    ———————————————-
    Yeah, and Florida is surrounded on 3 sides by water, making Floridians by far the best swimmers in the United States.

    Do you now see how ignorant your comment is?

  39. The end of an era. We’ll never again get to watch his signature move, The Carson Palmer Pick-Six. He would get the team moving down the field, raising everyone’s hopes, and then throw to the sideline, into heavy coverage. The ensuing interception and run back for a TD was a trademark move. The CPP6 would then with him walking to the sideline, looking completely dumbfounded.

  40. Sometime in the summer, we will see the headline that the New England Patriots have acquired Larry Fitzgerald for a second round draft pick.

  44. Most overrated of the century? I don’t think so, compare his teams with Romo, Stafford has had better, Phillip Rivers has had more talent around him as well.

  45. mandings36 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Thumbs up if you think they should go after an experienced QB like Alex Smith, thumbs down if you think they should draft a QB
    ———–

    Both

  46. Always liked Palmer, but killed me to see that NFC Championship game a couple years ago. Good player and fine man.

    Steelers fan here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!