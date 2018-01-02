Chiefs bring back C.J. Spiller, again

Getty Images

The Chiefs just can’t quit C.J. Spiller.

According to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs have re-signed the veteran running back.

That’s the fifth stint on the team this year for Spiller, who was up and down from the roster earlier this year when injuries hit.

The 30-year-old Spiller had two carries against the Raiders in Week Seven, but gained a yard and lost a yard, leaving no net yards on the back of his football card. He has eight carries the last two seasons, including time with the Jets, Seahawks and Saints as well.