Chiefs place two on injured reserve, hold four out of practice

Getty Images

The Chiefs brought running back C.J. Spiller back to the team on Tuesday in one of four moves that altered the makeup of their 53-man roster heading into Wild Card weekend.

The team announced that wide receiver D’Anthony Thomas and running backe Akeem Hunt have been placed on injured reserve. Thomas, who has a leg injury, and Hunt, who hurt his ankle, both left the team’s Week 17 game early.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp joins Spiller in returning to the roster in their place. Kemp was active and played eight snaps against the Steelers early this season.

In addition to making roster alterations on Tuesday, the Chiefs also started practicing for Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins (knee) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches(ankle) all sat out the practice. Wilson, Gaines and Nunez-Roches all left last Sunday’s game with their injuries and the team will practice twice more before issuing injury designations for the game.