Chiefs place two on injured reserve, hold four out of practice

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2018, 3:39 PM EST
The Chiefs brought running back C.J. Spiller back to the team on Tuesday in one of four moves that altered the makeup of their 53-man roster heading into Wild Card weekend.

The team announced that wide receiver D’Anthony Thomas and running backe Akeem Hunt have been placed on injured reserve. Thomas, who has a leg injury, and Hunt, who hurt his ankle, both left the team’s Week 17 game early.

Wide receiver Marcus Kemp joins Spiller in returning to the roster in their place. Kemp was active and played eight snaps against the Steelers early this season.

In addition to making roster alterations on Tuesday, the Chiefs also started practicing for Saturday’s game against the Titans.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins (knee) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches(ankle) all sat out the practice. Wilson, Gaines and Nunez-Roches all left last Sunday’s game with their injuries and the team will practice twice more before issuing injury designations for the game.

7 responses to “Chiefs place two on injured reserve, hold four out of practice

  3. Lemmy Aksyadis says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Hunt gone? That’s a tough one.
    Different Hunt. Kareem Hunt is the more important of the two.

  4. tylawspick6 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Yikes….chiefs fans were warned back in week 1, that it is a long season and that depth is vital. Some fans will never quite get it.
    What are you talking about? All fans know that. What are they supposed to do about it?

    mmack66 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    tylawspick6 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Yikes….chiefs fans were warned back in week 1, that it is a long season and that depth is vital. Some fans will never quite get it.
    What are you talking about? All fans know that. What are they supposed to do about it?

    Umm, not run their mouths and not act like they just won a super bowl?

  6. Outside of Wilson, of the rest Roches is the one who will be missed to a degree. Hunt and Thomas mostly got time as returners and Gaines is a complete liability.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Umm, not run their mouths and not act like they just won a super bowl?
    What does that have to do with it being a long season and having depth?

    Besides, what’s wrong with celebrating a decisive win over the Super Bowl champions, in their house?

