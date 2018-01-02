Christian Kirk declares for draft

Getty Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

“Texas A&M and the College Station community became a second home for me and allowed me to live one of the biggest dreams of my life,” Kirk posted on Twitter in announcing his decision.

He projects as one of the top prospects at the position.

Kirk played in the Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest on Friday despite the risk of injury and set school bowl records for catches (13) and yards (189) in one of the best games of his career.

He ranks second on A&M’s all-time receptions list (234) behind only Ryan Swope (252), and Kirk’s 26 touchdowns are third-best in school history.

Kirk also returned six punts and one kickoff for touchdowns in his three-year career.