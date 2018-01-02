Cowboys tight ends coach Steve Loney is retiring

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised changes are coming to the coaching staff, and coach Jason Garrett provided the first name Tuesday.

Tight ends coach Steve Loney will retire, Garrett said at his season-ending press conference.

Otherwise, Garrett said he hasn’t “made any decisions about our coaches,” via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Loney became the tight ends coach in the offseason after Mike Pope retired. Thus, the Cowboys will have their third coach at the position in three seasons.

Loney coached in the NFL for 15 years, spending time with the Cardinals, Vikings, Rams, Bucs and Cowboys. He was in Dallas for three seasons — as the assistant offensive line coach in 2015, a senior offensive assistant in 2016 and tight ends coach this season.