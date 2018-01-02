Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reportedly leaving Bengals

Getty Images

Now that Marvin Lewis has a new deal to continue as the Bengals’ head coach, Paul Guenther will leave Cincinnati, via multiple reports. The defensive coordinator was a strong internal candidate for the Bengals’ head coaching job if Lewis and the Bengals parted ways.

With Guenther’s contract expiring, he is free to leave and could join the Raiders as Jon Gruden’s defensive coordinator once Oakland makes its hire. Guenther also will have other options if he chooses to explore those.

The Bengals stopped Guenther from leaving for Washington last year but can’t force him to stay this year.

Guenther served as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator since taking over for Mike Zimmer in 2014. The Bengals finished 16th in scoring defense and 18th in overall defense this season.