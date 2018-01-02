Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones don’t practice Tuesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t practice for the Falcons on Tuesday, which isn’t a great surprise given the cautious approach the Falcons have taken with one of their biggest stars over the course of the season.

Jones didn’t practice last Wednesday, for example, but returned to work later in the week and played last Sunday. He’s listed with ankle and rib injuries this time around and should be in the lineup against the Rams if things play out as usual in the next few days.

Running back Devonta Freeman isn’t an observer at practice as often as Jones, so his situation may bear closer watching. Freeman sat with a knee injury to mark his first appearance on the injury report since returning from a concussion in early December.

The Falcons promoted running back Terrance Magee from the practice squad when they placed left guard Andy Levitre on injured reserve earlier on Tuesday, so they have some extra depth in the event Freeman’s absence on Tuesday wasn’t simply about maintenance.