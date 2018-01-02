Dolphins veteran: Team didn’t handle distractions well

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2018, 8:52 AM EST
For the teams that aren’t in the playoffs and aren’t embarking on coaching searches, this week begins the self-scouting process, as they try to figure out what went wrong with their seasons.

And as the Dolphins look inward, they have plenty to digest.

“It’s disappointing,” tight end Anthony Fasano said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “Everyone had higher expectations. What the major factor was was distractions. We couldn’t handle distractions.”

You might want to sit down and take a deep breath before considering what they had to deal with this season.

To begin with, they lost starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a season-ending knee injury in training camp. Then they replaced him with Jay Cutler. Then there was a hurricane which postponed their opener and cost them a bye week. Then there was the assistant coach getting fired after a video leaked of him doing drugs while talking to a hooker. Then there was linebacker Lawrence Timmons going AWOL during their trip to Los Angeles. Then there was Rey Maualuga arrested for battery in a nightclub incident, a few hours before he was supposed to be at practice. Then a bunch of players lost it and got into a brawl in the finale.

When you think of it, it’s almost a miracle they went 6-10, and had a shot at the playoffs before losing three straight to end the season.

So as they begin the rebuild, they might want to look for players who want to be there, and show a little resilience once they arrive.

19 responses to “Dolphins veteran: Team didn’t handle distractions well

  1. Playing sixteen weeks straight is not an easy thing to do in the NFL and win. On top of all the other nonesense, I think the Phins are glad 2017 is over.

  2. Yes, get rid of players who don’t want to be there and simply want a paycheck. RELEASE CUTLER THE $10 MILLION BUM!

  5. They have a reasonably good team.
    Immature players, dirty players and management can’t control the players.
    Until this is all fixed the will always be watching the Super Bowl on TV.

  10. Gase had zero control of the players and team. The inmates were running the jail so to speak. The vets are tired of Landry antics and childish behavior. When players sign free agent contracts late in their career it seems as if they do it to play their final seasons in the warm south Florida weather vs trying to compete and win. Gase in my opinion lost this team the moment he raved about Cutler and never gave Moore a chance to lead the team. These players love Moore and even though he isn’t ideal, he has been there with them through it all and never got a chance to be the starter when RT went down. Cutler was NOT a better option then Moore. Penalties killed this team and the majority of them were due to lack of discipline. That starts at the top and a direct reflection on coaching. Which leads me to the biggest failure, Gase you can not call plays worth a damn. You are so predictable it’s almost laughable. Hire a solid OC and let that person run the offense and you just be the HC.

  11. Cutler wasn’t the answer when Tannehill got hurt. Of course, Tannehill wasn’t the answer either. Then you’ve got the dirty players like Suh that cost you yards. Even if they’re not getting penalties, they’d rather give up a big play and go for the cheap shot than make a clean stop. Last season was a fluke and Gase is in over his head with that lot.

  12. In New England, where the team has had a few distractions of their own, we refer to this as “ mental toughness”.
    This has not been a Dolphin trait for a while, and after two years on the job it calls into question if Coach Gase, the offensive savant, has the leadership ability to instill mental toughness. Congrats on beating the Pats in your “Super Bowl”, last month. Now, we will get onto ours…

  13. dolfan72 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Yes, get rid of players who don't want to be there and simply want a paycheck. RELEASE CUTLER THE $10 MILLION BUM!
    _____________________________________

    How could a self described ‘dolfan’ not know Cutler doesn’t need to be released? His contract was for one year and it has expired. Miami doesn’t need to rebuild, there’s a lot of talent on that squad they just need a retooling. Years of the inmates running the asylum isn’t undone over night.

  14. As long as the team continues to believe Tannehill is the one to lead them to the promised land, they will continue to lose. Dolphin fans hate it when I bring this up, saying, “Why are you talking about Tannehill when he hasn’t even played this year ?”, but if Miami goes 6-10 with Cutler they will go no better than 8-8 with Tannehill, because there were only two games this past season that Tannehill could have won that Cutler didn’t: Oakland and Tampa Bay.

  15. There are a lot of things wrong in Miami. The players are undisciplined and immature. Gase was doing well but he stopped holding players accountable. Calling them out in public is not holding them accountable. Bench them if they show up late. If they don’t pay attention in practice or meetings then limit their playing time. No excuses. If they act stupid on the field like Landry has done at least twice…pull them off the field. The Dolphins have talent on both sides of the ball but not enough to overcome stupidity and penalties caused by a lack of discipline or attention to detail. It starts with Gase. He did well changing the culture last year but took a step back this year because he wants passion from his players. Passion without discipline is a recipe for disaster. Smart fundamental football beats unbridled passion–just look at the Patriots if you need an example. Ajayi was traded because he wasn’t doing what he was supposed to. He wasn’t the only one but he was the one used to send a message because Gase let it get out of hand. Gase needs to send that message every day, not just once things get out of control. I like Gase and I believe he can fix this but he needs to fix himself first. Oh, yeah…get rid of the DJ at practice. Set up a professional environment so it is easier for players to take things seriously and act like professionals. Don’t talk about it; just get it done.

  16. This is a team of undisciplined cheap shot artists, who usually quit in the face of adversity! They need to jettison the cancers in the locker room and instill a semblance of professionalism to their team!

  17. The dolphins are not unlike Buffalo talent wise. They are very similar
    In many aspects. The difference is that McDermott and Beane hold players accountable. I don’t see much difference elsewhere other than McDermott has them playing for each other

  18. craniator says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:53 am
    As long as the team continues to believe Tannehill is the one to lead them to the promised land, they will continue to lose. Dolphin fans hate it when I bring this up, saying, “Why are you talking about Tannehill when he hasn’t even played this year ?”, but if Miami goes 6-10 with Cutler they will go no better than 8-8 with Tannehill, because there were only two games this past season that Tannehill could have won that Cutler didn’t: Oakland and Tampa Bay.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Tannehill is much better than you give him credit for. There were at least 2 other games he could have made a difference in. Both Bills games, the Jets and the Chiefs games were arguably winable games with Tannehill. I’m not saying they would have won but their odds would have been better. Cutler was a last resort because Gase knew what most Tannehill haters didn’t…Moore was good off the bench but not as a starter. This season should have shown you just how valuable he is to that team. He isn’t Brady or Rodgers but the Dolphins can win with him. That said, not many QBs can overcome the stupidity that the Dolphins exhibited on the field. Tons of penalties on both side of the ball and a few meltdowns. The penalties often wiped out big plays (TDs/first downs) on offense and extended opponent drives on defense. Look how many times they had a stop but a dumb penalty away from the ball resulted in an automatic first down. It is hard to succeed when that stuff happens on a consistent basis.

Leave a Reply

