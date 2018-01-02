Doug Baldwin: Players, not playcalling, to blame for offensive issues

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin acknowledged Monday that significant changes are coming to the team after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011 “because the trend we’re on now is not good.”

Baldwin didn’t want to talk too much about where he wanted those changes to come, but he did say he doesn’t think offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell should be involved. The Seahawks had 24 yards at halftime of their season-ending loss to the Cardinals, which they remedied with a better second half that illustrated the erratic performance of the offense over the course of the season.

“I can’t say it,” Baldwin said, via the Seattle Times. “My job is to protect the team right now, and I’m doing a poor job of that. How can I say this? It’s not playcalling. It’s not playcalling. We go into a game knowing what the defense is going to give us, the situations we’re going to be in. We don’t execute as a team. Offensively, that’s what we’ve seen countless time and time again that we do not execute the way we should. And that’s on us as players. You guys can blame Bev all you want to, but the truth of the matter us, Bev is not the problem. Probably already said too much.”

The lack of a consistent rushing attack was certainly a problem for the Seahawks this season as quarterback Russell Wilson became the first quarterback to lead his team in rushing since the merger. Baldwin didn’t offer a direct solution to that problem, but it is one that’s sure to be a focal point as the Seahawks put together next year’s team.