Doug Pederson: Nick Foles will still start

As expected by many (but apparently not by the Eagles), the shift from Carson Wentz to Nick Foles at quarterback hasn’t gone smoothly. The Eagles nevertheless will be sticking with Foles.

When the only alternative is Nate Sudfeld, it’s not a tough decision.

Coach Doug Pederson explained during a Tuesday press conference that Foles will indeed start, when the Eagles host the Saints, Panthers, or Falcons on January 13.

But despite an initial effort to run the offense with Foles in the same way the offense was run with Wentz, Pederson explained that the team will study things from Foles’ past performances in order to find plays and concepts that he’ll be able to run effectively.

“I’ve gone back and watched a lot of his tape here, [from] St. Louis and when he was here before when I was here,” Pederson told reporters. “I just wanted to go back and just see the types of plays. [T]he quick throw was there, a little play-action pass, the shotgun stuff. . . . Those are all things that are in our system. We might just have to dust a few more off and get that ready to go. But that’s kind of what this week is for: To get some of those ideas and thoughts down on paper and execute them this week in practice.”

Of course, that’s also a clue for whoever the Eagles will be playing regarding their plans for the playoff game. They now know to study the things Foles has done well in the past, and to prepare to see those plays and concepts.

If the new concepts don’t work, in whole or in part because defenses are prepared for them, Pederson didn’t rule out switching to Sudfeld.

“Listen, it’s a one-game season,” Pederson said. “It’s hard to be in desperation mode, but if you are in that mode, who knows? I do know this: It’s not about one guy. It’s about 11 on offense, defense, and special teams. A lot of contributing factors go into winning a game.”

Only one factor can go into losing a game. Poor quarterback play is one of those factors. That’s precisely what the Eagles have had for most of their time without Carson Wentz.

35 responses to “Doug Pederson: Nick Foles will still start

  2. “Only one factor can go into losing a game. Poor quarterback play is one of those factors.”

    Ummmm, what?

  3. I was surprised at how badly Foles played against my sad Cowboys, and how well Sudfield played, in comparison! Except for a few, we were playing our starters, surely so Garrett could pad his win/loss stats 😦

  8. As an Eagles fan…I hope Pederson is using deception with this rather confusing statement. Why would he even have to ANNOUNCE that Foles is starting? Was Sudfeld being considered? Does Sudfeld have better grasp of the offense run by Wentz? Doug, please stop talking.

  9. Poor quarterback play? That’s surprisingly-gracious! Foles has been atrocious in his last 5 quarters of football and his press comments tell me he’s either a politician or he just doesn’t get it (like… a politician).

  12. Everyone needs to relax. Foles is NOT a bad weather QB. That is clear. As long as it’s not five-degrees with 30mph wind he’ll do enough, and the Eagles “D” and special teams, will do enough to win these games. And if Torrey Smith doesn’t drop two potential TD passes, Foles #’s will be just fine.

  13. @gonakgod says:
    I don’t think the eagles have a chance in hell of beating any of those teams.
    ===========================================================================================================
    Well, they did beat Panthers and Rams both on the road. Vikings could be a 3 – 0 game. Gotta run the ball 40+ times!

  16. Peterson was responding to a question. As an Eagles I get that they are a long shot. Still, you never know. Ajayi could be a monster especially with fresh legs and that could set up play action. I don’t believe Peterson for one moment that they will run the same exact offense as they had with Wentz. If they do, then one and done it will be.

  22. Drew Brees is the biggest threat. I’m not sure Cam or Matt Ryan will do will in Philly, based on their history. If the Eagles make the conference finals
    they might be playing a warm weather or dome guy. Wentz would have thrived, but with Nick at least it’s a problem for both teams.

  23. All Foles has done in his career with the Eagles is win…is wasn’t always pretty, but I’ll take a win over a perfect QB rating any day.

  25. “Foles is NOT a bad weather QB”

    Maybe not, but he did beat the Lions in that blizzard a few years back and connected on some long passes in the process.

  27. Just a note. Carr and Prescott both looked just as bad if not worst in those two games.
    It was cold as hell
    Remember we still have the home field advantage. Foles just has to be fairly descent in my opinion.
    But I do wish Carson was there. DamN UNFORTUNATE

  28. Ive been a eagles fan for roughly 34 years. Through thick and thin i always rep the eagles….even though i live in tx 25 minutes from the texans nrg stadium. I am also a realistic and brutally honest guy. Our special teams and defense better be better than good. I believe well be playing the saints. Brees will put up points and i have a hard time believing foles can win a shootout against brees. As eagles fans we almost always wait for the other shoe to drop. I told my wife (who is a diehard cowpatty fan) 1 week before wentz went down that something would happen to derail this year….week later it happened. I cant even enjoy a great season anymore cuz philly seems so snakebit. Still i have hope. Afterall cubs won the ws last year….stros this year…maybe my beloved eagles can do it.

  29. NFC playoffs feature 3 SB starting QBs and 3 backups! That’s right…cause Goff was the backup to Keenum who was the backup to Foles. Think about that…the only one missing is Sam Bradford!

