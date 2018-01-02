Eric Studesville set to interview with Giants Friday

Getty Images

It’s going to be an interesting week for Eric Studesville.

Studesville was fired from his post as assistant head coach/running backs coach by the Broncos on Monday, but he’ll be ending the week with an interview for a head coaching job. Studesville was named as a Giants candidate on Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s set to interview with the team on Friday.

Studesville was the Giants’ running backs coach under Jim Fassel from 2001-03 and then spent six years in the same role with the Bills before moving to Denver in 2010. He was the interim head coach for the final four games of his first year with the Broncos.

The Giants have also requested permission for interviews with Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Steve Wilks since the end of the regular season. Interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is also expected to get a formal interview for the permanent job.