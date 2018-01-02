Falcons place Andy Levitre on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons placed offensive guard Andy Levitre on injured reserve.

Levitre started 13 games at left guard this season, missing three games with a left triceps injury. He aggravated the injury after only five snaps in Sunday’s victory over Carolina.

Ben Garland will start Saturday’s wild-card game against the Rams. His only three career starts came this season in place of Levitre.

“We’re bummed for him, but we do appreciate how hard he worked for it,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Levitre, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

The Falcons promoted running back Terrence Magee from the practice squad. Magee joined the Falcons in Week 11 after spending most of the season with the Browns. Atlanta waived him and signed him to the practice squad, where he has spent the past four weeks.

The Falcons also announced the signings of offensive lineman Lucas Crowley and wide receiver Rannell Hall to the practice squad.