Giants begin interviews Wednesday with Steve Spagnuolo

Getty Images

The Giants begin their head coaching interview process Wednesday with interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Eric Studesville, fired by the Broncos from his job as assistant head coach/running backs coach this week, interviews Friday. The Giants have requested interviews with Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Steve Wilks.

Spagnuolo, 58, has a relationship with new General Manager Dave Gettleman and a long history with the franchise. But he is considered a long shot for the full-time job.

Spagnuolo, the Giants’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons after serving in the same position in 2007-08, went 10-41 as head coach of the Rams from 2009-11.