Ha Ha Clinton-Dix questions draft-and-develop strategy in Green Bay

Posted by Mike Florio on January 2, 2018, 11:34 AM EST
Through the life of true free agency, the Packers have been truly hesitant to fully utilize this tool for improving the roster. Despite making a huge splash with the successful recruitment of Reggie White in 1993, the Packers have been overly cautious since then, with the biggest arrivals coming in 2006 (Charles Woodson), Julius Peppers (2013), and Martellus Bennett (2017).

The last one was a disaster, and that could cause the Packers to retreat from signing veterans from other teams. Veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix looks at it a different way. Asked whether the draft-and-develop strategy leaves the Packers vulnerable when starters suffer injuries, Clinton-Dix agreed wholeheartedly.

I think that’s exactly what it is,” Clinton-Dix said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We go from our starters to basically [street] free agent players. Sometime that can hurt as we’ve seen through the years that I’ve been here, that we don’t have the guys behind us that we had. Jarrett Bush [was] here when I was a rookie. We don’t have the Micah Hydes that can step in, we don’t have the Chris Banjos or the Sean Richardons that can step in and be held accountable. I think that’s the biggest thing we’re missing.”

The players mentioned (all defensive backs) by Clinton-Dix each got their starts with the Packers. Two of them left via free agency, replaced by younger (and cheaper) players. Those younger players start off as unproven, which creates risk if/when injuries happen.

So it’s not just about spending money on strangers to the team. It’s about spending money to keep players who will provide the depth necessary when injuries happen.

Of course, this approach requires a willingness to spend money and to burn up cap space on players other than starters. But with rookies so much cheaper than before, most teams should have the ability to augment the starting lineup with reliable backups.

Even if they don’t, the challenge arising from the draft-and-develop approach is to draft the right players, and to properly develop them. The Packers arguably haven’t been doing enough of one or the other, or both, in recent years.

14 responses to “Ha Ha Clinton-Dix questions draft-and-develop strategy in Green Bay

  4. Impossible. I’ve been assured that the Packers had success last year because of their great depth. Clearly, the strategy of amassing multiple sixth-round picks, throwing darts at a board to make drafting decisions, and ignoring available players who can help them is working.

  5. The draft and develop approach is actually the approach used by every single team in the NFL. It’s just that some teams are better at it than others, and most teams add to that approach by considering free agents who can step in and fill a need that can’t be addressed in the draft.

  7. Clinton-Dix has no idea what he’s talking about. The philosophy of building through the draft is a great idea. That’s not the problem. The problem is when you don’t have good talent evaluators. A solid scouting department can find good players throughout the entire draft. It’s not just a matter of hitting on your first round pick. A HOF QB can cover up a lot, but you better make sure he stays healthy.

  8. Boy did the Packers mess up with Micah Hyde. 32.5 million over 5 years is nothing for one of the games best starting strong safeties… a little over 6 million a season for a player that is literally a game changer is peanuts. What’s funny is that the Packers had an edge on keeping him because he wanted to remain a packer… they probably could have had him signed at 5 million a year over the next 5 yrs… crazy to pass that up! Remember, Defenses build championships, It’s rare to win a SB with a great offense and horrible Defense.

  12. He’s right about Micah Hyde. The Packers didn’t think he was worth keeping around – goes to Buffalo and is playing like one of the best safeties in the league right now with 5 INT’s on the season and a first ballet Pro Bowler. Not to mention he was instrumental in breaking the Bills playoff drought.

  14. The Draft and Develop of GB has failed not only in the players selected the last 6 seasons overall but has failed to develop leadership from that system on the defensive side of the ball, which is the Archilles heel of this team. Matthews is a prime example of failed growth of leadership.

