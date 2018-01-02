Hall of Fame ballot includes five first-time finalists, including Everson Walls

Getty Images

Four players in their first year of eligibility made the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018. Steve Hutchinson, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher will have selectors discuss their cases during “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LII.

In addition, Everson Walls, in his 20th — and final — year of eligibility, became a first-time finalist.

All five offensive linemen on the semifinal list made the cut to 15. Four defensive backs, including Walls, also are finalists.

The selection committee was given an initial list of 108 nominees, which was reduced to 27 semifinalists in a mail-in ballot. Roger Craig, Torry Holt, Hines Ward, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater, Ronde Barber, Leroy Butler, Don Coryell and Jimmy Johnson were the semifinalists failing to receive enough votes to advance.

The Hal of Fame already had announced the two seniors candidates — Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer — and the contributor finalist — Bobby Beathard — who will join the 15 modern-era finalists on the ballot.

The 2018 Modern-Era Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Tony Boselli, Tackle, 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver, 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

Brian Dawkins, Safety, 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

Alan Faneca, Guard, 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Steve Hutchinson, Guard, 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

Joe Jacoby, Tackle, 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

Edgerrin James, Running Back, 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

Ty Law, Cornerback, 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

Ray Lewis, Linebacker, 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens

John Lynch, Free Safety, 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Kevin Mawae, Center, 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

Randy Moss, Wide Receiver, 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver, 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

Brian Urlacher, Linebacker, 2000-2012 Chicago Bears

Everson Walls, Cornerback, 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns