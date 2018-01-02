Jerry Jones: Cowboys will make changes to coaching staff

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he wasn’t interested in a new head coach.

But he’s going to get rid of some assistants to shuffle the deck a bit.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Tribune, Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan that there would be changes on the coaching staff, with some assistants leaving.

He reiterated his previous stance that firing head coach Jason Garrett was “not even a thought for me.”

There were reports that wide receivers coach Derek Dooley would be among the changes, which he denied. But some shakeup seems necessary, as they failed to meet expectations this year, and still haven’t figured out how to get quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant on the same page.

But later in the interview he said he wanted to keep offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, so it’s unclear how big of a shakeup it will be.