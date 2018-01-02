Jerry Jones: Cowboys will make changes to coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2018, 9:50 AM EST
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he wasn’t interested in a new head coach.

But he’s going to get rid of some assistants to shuffle the deck a bit.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Tribune, Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan that there would be changes on the coaching staff, with some assistants leaving.

He reiterated his previous stance that firing head coach Jason Garrett was “not even a thought for me.”

There were reports that wide receivers coach Derek Dooley would be among the changes, which he denied. But some shakeup seems necessary, as they failed to meet expectations this year, and still haven’t figured out how to get quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant on the same page.

But later in the interview he said he wanted to keep offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, so it’s unclear how big of a shakeup it will be.

    The Cowboys were so disappointing and the Eagles were so competitive this season, that one has to wonder if the window has closed in Dallas.
  4. I think Jerry got so wrapped up in feuding with Goodell that he forgot to care about the games on the field. If he watched, he would know Garrett needs to go. You’ve got a team with a talented young QB, dynamic young RB, good O-line and good Defense, and they draw the best ratings in America. They could probably have their pick of the litter of coaches, and instead they are sticking with The Clapper. The only explanation I can think of is Jerry is still holding out hope for Sean Payton.

  6. Todd Haley as OC?

    Hard to argue with success, but he and Ben may have had enough of each other. Ben still not over the first Bruce Arians retirement.

  7. Red Puppet doesn’t have what it takes to lead the Cowboys to a deep run in the playoffs. It has been proven over and over again. But us fans keep buying merchandise, selling out the games and giving the Boys high ratings on TV… so Jerry finds no reason to fire Garrett. It’s a chronic problem whose responsibility lies both in the organization, with Jerry being the main culprit, and with the fan base, who enable Jerry and his actions with the false hope that every season will be the one where we will finally reach a Super Bowl. For us more realist fans, we know this is not happening any time soon. The defense is nowhere close to a championship caliber defense. And Dakota, as “acceptable” as he is, showed his true self this season. He is no more than a slightly above average QB. So unless they find a way to make it work like last year (difficult as teams will now have two years of tape on him), this team will never live up to expectations.

    Oh, and Dez has got to go. He has become an overrated diva, alla OBJ with his stupid tantrums on the sideline and his lack of concentration on the field, in addition to being prone to injuries…

    Tough times ahead for Cowboy fans… rejoice rest of the league…

  9. Jason Garret, Linehan, & Wilson NEED to be gone!!! Sure, Dooley is the problem…smh..Keeping Garrett is the definition of insanity…doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting a different result 😦 Romo mentored Dak every game last season! This season should remind everyone of 2015, when JG and Wilson could not coach 3 different q/bs to win more than 1 game in Tony’s absence…I am SICK 🙂

  10. Man, did they blow it last year or what. So many bandwagoners it was ridiculous, I watched so many videos of people with fresh gear on, creases on jerseys and shirts, cap bill still fresh. lol. Little did they know how poorly this team has responded to adversity. Any team can be good when things are going well, its when things hit the fan like say MY SAINTS starting off 0-2 and running off 8 straight wins. WHO DAT

