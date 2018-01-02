Jimmy Graham likely to leave Seattle in free agency

Getty Images

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham has played out the four-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Saints in 2014, a year before they traded him to Seattle. Now he appears likely to find his third NFL team.

Graham is “really unlikely” to stay in Seattle in 2018, the Seattle Times reports.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market there is for Graham in free agency. Although he’s still a good tight end and caught 10 touchdown passes in 2017, he hasn’t had the same kind of production in Seattle that he had in New Orleans, and he’s 31 years old.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson considers Graham a close friend and undoubtedly wants to keep him, but Wilson probably wont get his wish.