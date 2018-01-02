Jimmy Graham likely to leave Seattle in free agency

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2018, 5:59 AM EST
Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham has played out the four-year, $40 million contract he signed with the Saints in 2014, a year before they traded him to Seattle. Now he appears likely to find his third NFL team.

Graham is “really unlikely” to stay in Seattle in 2018, the Seattle Times reports.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market there is for Graham in free agency. Although he’s still a good tight end and caught 10 touchdown passes in 2017, he hasn’t had the same kind of production in Seattle that he had in New Orleans, and he’s 31 years old.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson considers Graham a close friend and undoubtedly wants to keep him, but Wilson probably wont get his wish.

  1. Jimmy Graham is a TINO (Tight end In Name Only). New Orleans used him a lot as a third wide receiver. Seattle traded fro him because they just lost a heartbreaking SB because of an end zone interception. They figure if they had Graham they would have thrown the ball to him and Malcolm Butler would not have been able to muscle in and intercept the ball. That is a lot like fixing the barn door after the horse has run away. They cannot go back in time and recreate the same scenario. They traded the center Max Unger and a first round pick for Graham, and that created a hole in the O line. More holes will emerge the next couple of years as they let guards James Carpenter and JR Sweezy go. They also allowed tackle Russell Okung to leave. What was once a good O line is completely gone, and Graham has been pretty much a non-factor in the Seattle offense.

    There is no way Graham can get $10 million per year wherever he may end up next season.

  4. The market seems to indicate that he’s worth $7M to $7.5M a year for three years. Seattle isn’t stupid and will offer him that kind of deal unless they want to spend that for a new tight end or draft one.

