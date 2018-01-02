John DeFilippo set for Bears, Cardinals interviews

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is drawing attention as a head coaching candidate and he’ll get a couple of interviews done before the team has to start preparing for their divisional round game.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that DeFilippo will interview for the Cardinals and Bears head coaching openings on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. DeFilippo will not be available for a second interview unless the Eagles are bounced from the playoffs or make the Super Bowl, which would leave DeFilippo free to talk during the week after the conference title game.

DeFilippo has also spent time as a quarterbacks coach with the Jets and on two different occasions with the Raiders. He also spent one year as the Browns’ offensive coordinator before moving to the Eagles in 2016.

His work with Carson Wentz over that period is likely a big part of his appeal as the Bears would love to see Mitch Trubisky take the same kind of strides and the Cardinals will likely have a young quarterback on hand whether Carson Palmer returns or not.

2 responses to “John DeFilippo set for Bears, Cardinals interviews

  2. omeletpants says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:26 am
    Horrible choice. Guy is a QB coach and not even a coordinator. Look at his videos and he spend his time talking about sneakers and hats. Acts like he is 15

    ____________

    So was Andy Reid

    I’ve seen a few articles (not here) mentioning him as a OC. That won’t happen, the Eagles won’t let him leave for that job (just like last year), it’s HC or nothing. It’s a gamble, it’s a matter of debate how much he really influenced Wentz. Sure he’s his position coach, the the HC and the OC are both former NFL QB’s. I have to think they had just as much, if not more, of an influence on Wentz that he did.

    That being said, the most important position in sports is QB. If you have a franchise one, you want him happy. If you don’t, you want someone who can develop a guy into one. So I would no be surprised if he gets a HC job somewhere

