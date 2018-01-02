John DeFilippo set for Bears, Cardinals interviews

Getty Images

Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo is drawing attention as a head coaching candidate and he’ll get a couple of interviews done before the team has to start preparing for their divisional round game.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that DeFilippo will interview for the Cardinals and Bears head coaching openings on Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. DeFilippo will not be available for a second interview unless the Eagles are bounced from the playoffs or make the Super Bowl, which would leave DeFilippo free to talk during the week after the conference title game.

DeFilippo has also spent time as a quarterbacks coach with the Jets and on two different occasions with the Raiders. He also spent one year as the Browns’ offensive coordinator before moving to the Eagles in 2016.

His work with Carson Wentz over that period is likely a big part of his appeal as the Bears would love to see Mitch Trubisky take the same kind of strides and the Cardinals will likely have a young quarterback on hand whether Carson Palmer returns or not.