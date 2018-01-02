John Lynch: We want Jimmy Garoppolo to be a Niner for a long time

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, but he is not going anywhere. Despite a small sample size — five successful starts — the 49ers are sold on Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback.

“We want Jimmy to be a Niner for a long, long time,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That process is going to take place here, and we’re eager to get that done — to have the opportunity.”

The 49ers will seek to reach a long-term agreement with Garoppolo before March 6, but if not, San Francisco will use the franchise tag on him at more than $22 million to retain his rights.

Lynch gushed about Garoppolo, who went 5-0 as a starter after the 49ers made the trade with the Patriots for him on Oct. 31. Garoppolo completed 67.4 percent of his passes, averaged 308.4 yards passing per game and threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 96.2.

“Jimmy was fabulous,” Lynch said. “He was great for us, and he made people around him better.”

Garoppolo said Monday he will meet with his agent, Don Yee, this week about their approach to contract talks.

“I really haven’t had a chance to think about it,” Garoppolo, 26, said. “I think the season just ended, you know. We have a long ways to go and everything. When we get those conversations started, we’ll go from there.”