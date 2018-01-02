John Lynch: We want Jimmy Garoppolo to be a Niner for a long time

Posted by Charean Williams on January 2, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, but he is not going anywhere. Despite a small sample size — five successful starts — the 49ers are sold on Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback.

“We want Jimmy to be a Niner for a long, long time,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That process is going to take place here, and we’re eager to get that done — to have the opportunity.”

The 49ers will seek to reach a long-term agreement with Garoppolo before March 6, but if not, San Francisco will use the franchise tag on him at more than $22 million to retain his rights.

Lynch gushed about Garoppolo, who went 5-0 as a starter after the 49ers made the trade with the Patriots for him on Oct. 31. Garoppolo completed 67.4 percent of his passes, averaged 308.4 yards passing per game and threw seven touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 96.2.

“Jimmy was fabulous,” Lynch said. “He was great for us, and he made people around him better.”

Garoppolo said Monday he will meet with his agent, Don Yee, this week about their approach to contract talks.

“I really haven’t had a chance to think about it,” Garoppolo, 26, said. “I think the season just ended, you know. We have a long ways to go and everything. When we get those conversations started, we’ll go from there.”

17 responses to “John Lynch: We want Jimmy Garoppolo to be a Niner for a long time

  1. 43 year old Jimmy Garoppolo enters his 21st season as the long time 49ers backup.

    “Jimmy’s a fixture around here and he’s been a great source of support to all the starters we’ve had over the years….”.

  5. Jimmy gon’ get paid. Seems like a good kid, and literally has revitalized the entire Niners franchise and fan base. That’s not easy to do. It could happen to a far worse person.

  7. Its the fact that Jimmy G is a good QB but Little shanahan is a great play caller, the bootlegs, running plays. Dude made hoyer look decent in 2 seperate cities and made Matt Ryan look like montana last year and coaxed a great season out of RG3. Jimmy G’s about to get some serious “straight cash homie”

  8. thegreatgabbert says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    ——————–

    That’s rich, coming from a fan of Blaine Gabbert, who got benched for Colin Kaepernick.

  9. Niners will offer him $20MM/year for five years. But, he will take one for the team and sign with the Patriots for $6MM/year and a side contract to provide munchies for the training room for $35MM per year.

  10. Going to post this again
    All of you new Englanders complaining about Belichick and Garropolo need to remember/understand that he wanted to toss Brady after this year and Kraft blocked him.
    Belichick was the genius to see Brady’s opportunity cost after an 8th super bowl. And that bringing Garropolo at the helm is a genius move.

    Now Belichick is going to take flack as IF he dealt Jimmy G willingly. Not hard to understand

  11. mmack66 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    ———-
    And then Gabbert was benched for Drew Stanton…

  12. The 49ers lament passing on the local kid Tom Brady for Giovanni Carmazzi and a missing out on a possible 30 year dynasty. I wonder if the Patriots will have a similar regret in 10 years.

  13. Too much hype maybe? Jimmy has played well, but remember Houston’s enthusiasm for Brock Osweiler?

  15. Jacksonville should be the comparison for Jimmy. They have the option to pay Bortles
    19 million next year. They would have the cap room to offer Jimmy at least 26 mil per year instead of Bortles (comparable to Luck, Carr, Stafford) and with their defense we are looking at a potential dynasty. When state income taxes are taken into account San Fran would have to come in at least 30 mil per year to equal the Jags. If JImmy doesn’t get 30 mil fron San Fran he should play the franchise tag game. To take less would be malpractice on the part of his agent. No team friendly deals at this stage in his career.

  16. If Jimmy G doesn’t get very, very rich in the next few months, then his agent is an incompetent fool. Jimmy holds all the cards in SF, and the front office has already tipped their hand. Make a lot of money, Jimmy. NFL careers are short.

  17. This guy is legit, even tho he throws a decent amount of int, but he hits his passes at a high rate and is a gamer. He turned that ship around fast. Kind of wish the Jags had traded for him. If we ever ge a QB who can average throwing for over 300 yards in 5 straight games with almost 68% completion. Man that would be awesome.

