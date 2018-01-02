Jon Gruden: I hope I’m a candidate for Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on January 2, 2018, 1:43 PM EST
Getty Images

When the Raiders fired Jack Del Rio after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers ended their season with a 6-10 record, there was no rush of reports about candidates to replace him on the sideline.

The reason for that is because every indication under the sun is that Jon Gruden is returning to his former job just as soon as the Raiders figure out a way to satisfy the Rooney Rule by interviewing a minority candidate for the job. In comments to Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, Gruden tried his best to make his getting the job seem like something other than a sure thing.

“My understanding is they’re interviewing candidates this week and they’re going to let everybody know sometime early next week or whenever they make their decision,” Gruden said. “Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I’m a candidate.”

With no move to the Raiders yet official, Gruden will continue in his role as an ESPN analyst for Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Titans and Chiefs. While Gruden might be playing it coy, we’ll see how much those teams cooperate with Gruden given the belief that he’ll be competing with them in the near future.

37 responses to "Jon Gruden: I hope I'm a candidate for Raiders

  1. I hope I never have to hear your voice, inane ramblings of praise for any player or crappy analogies ever again. Please sign with the LV Raidahs!

  3. Come on already. He “hopes”, he is a candidate?

    What a hoot!

    Trying to make the Rooney Rule, more legit I guess.

  7. Hmm…well nice to way to word this to attempt to avoid controversy. A little too late after the previous report from ESPN.

  9. It was the right move for the Bucs to stand pat with Dirk Koetter. But it’s going to kill me to see Gruden coaching somewhere other than Tampa.

    I still wish I knew the real story with the Glazers’ decision.

  15. Davis: “Jon, I have a dump truck full of cash parked outside your house. Give me a few minutes to make a phone call, then go out and sign the delivery paperwork.”
    Gruden: “So, does this mean I’m being considered for a job? Golly, I sure hope so.”

  16. The Rooney rule is a joke and everyone knows it. There are only 32 HC jobs available and I’d bet a dollar to a doughnut that an owner would hire a man from Mars if he thought he could coach a winner so making them interview minorities is ridiculous…

  19. “Gee, I sure hope I am in consideration.”

    Let me know when you interview some minorities so we can ink this thing.

  30. electricboogalo says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm
    He won’t be able to swoop in and take Tony Dungy’s superbowl again

    The bucs last year with Dungy were 9-7 and were 3rd in the NFC Central behind the Bears and Packers. Not sure how that is a considered a super bowl team.

  31. Part of the problem is black coaches are not typically hired for what has now become the wave of hires, the QB Guru. See how that worked for the Giants?

    Shanahan and McVay have football in their blood and can communicate. McAdoo? He had Rodgers. I think people are realizing their is a difference. It’s not the title but the person behind it.

    I think that getting away from this QB guru stuff and finding the coach that can not only be a great OC but a great HC is the same as finding a franchise QB. One never knows until the draft/signing is over and the results of what happens on the field.

    I think the guy getting ‘Rooney Ruled’ is a bit rude. You’re being used because you’re black. Isn’t that what we are supposed to be getting away from? Sure, you get interview experience but the interviewer isn’t listening and does not care.

  33. electricboogalo says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    He won’t be able to swoop in and take Tony Dungy’s superbowl again.
    _______________________________

    It’s amazing how many people don’t seem to understand that was Rich McKay’s team that Dungy couldn’t seem to get over the top.

  34. I’m not going to say the Rooney Rule is perfect, it isn’t.

    Let’s say an owner already knows and decides (in his mind) who he wants to hire for his new head coach, before any interviews have taken place.

    Yes, that would mean whichever minority candidate won’t be getting the position even though they are “interviewing”.

    But, if they do well while talking to the decision makers and impress them, they’ve put themselves on notice with those people.

    Now, the G.M. or the Asst. G.M. then leaves and goes to another team and they might end up hiring that minority candidate 2 years down the road or 4 years down the road due to being impressed by them in the “sham” interview.

    Said exec’s then watch, follow and keep abreast of said minority candidate over the following years and end up hiring them.

    I’m a white male but this same scenario has played out numerous times in my climbing of the corp ladder. I’ve interviewed many times when I was young to try and move up and it took me 3 or 4 different rounds, cycles to finally land the position I tried for.

    One manager told me “I didn’t know who you were, I didn’t know you had any desire to move up. When I saw you interviewing, I decide to “watch” and “follow” you from afar and to begin to think about you in that position.”

    He also told me he wanted to see how I’d react when I didn’t get the job. Would I go out and gripe and complain to others.

    In time, even though I honestly didn’t stand a chance to land the position the first several times I applied and interviewed, I was laying the groundwork for my eventual success.

    But again, the Rooney Rule isn’t perfect.

  35. The Rooney rule is a form of reverse racism…the owners should have the right to hire whoever they believe is best sited for the job, black or white…

  36. Just another reason not to watch the NFL. It’s a shame that a team can’t hire who they want unless they go through a process that includes preferential treatment.

  37. doubleogator says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:48 pm
    The Rooney rule is a form of reverse racism…the owners should have the right to hire whoever they believe is best sited for the job, black or white…
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    There is no such thing as ‘reverse racism’. It’s just racism. People put the term reverse in front to make it seem like it isn’t as bad.

