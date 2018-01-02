Jurrell Casey: Blake Bortles is going to choke

Getty Images

Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey has made it clear he doesn’t like the Jaguars, and on Tuesday, he targeted Blake Bortles.

“As long as Bortles is back there, if the ball game is in his hands, he’s going to choke,” Casey said on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville.

Casey got in a postgame scuffle with Jaguars linebackers Blair Brown and Donald Payne after Tennessee’s 15-10 victory Sunday. Afterward, in locker room interviews, he ripped Jacksonville’s offense, pointing out the Jaguars scored no offensive touchdowns as the Titans swept the season series.

“We didn’t want their offense to score at all, and it looks like that’s what happened,” Casey said Sunday. “It looks like that’s what happened. Sorry. At the beginning of the week, I was talking about that. King of the South? King of the South? Sounds great, but got to be able to beat us. Jacksonville didn’t play great today. Appreciate the turnovers. Helped us out a lot.”