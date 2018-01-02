Kerryon Johnson declares for draft

Getty Images

Running back Kerryon Johnson said after Auburn’s loss to Central Florida in the Peach Bowl that he needed some time before deciding his future. He apparently didn’t need much time.

Only 24 hours later, Johnson announced he will forgo his final season to enter the NFL Draft.

“There aren’t enough words to express how grateful I am of the opportunity Auburn University has given me,” Johnson said on his Twitter account. “This is truly an amazing school with an amazing fan base. With that being said, I have decided to enter the NFL Draft.”

Johnson earned the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year, running for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.