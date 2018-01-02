Lions interview coordinators for head coaching job

Getty Images

The Lions announced they have concluded interviews with their offensive and defensive coordinators as they look to replace Jim Caldwell.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was first up Tuesday morning, with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter following in the afternoon.

The Lions reportedly have requested interviews with Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss.

Vrabel’s interview is scheduled for Wednesday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has campaigned for the Lions to keep Cooter, who has directed the offense the past 41 games. Among the coaches the Lions have on their list, only Shurmur has an offensive background, so Cooter could stay as offensive coordinator.