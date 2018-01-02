Marvin Lewis, Bengals agree to two more years

Getty Images

Marvin Lewis isn’t done in Cincinnati yet.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that Lewis has agreed to a new deal to remain as the team’s head coach through the 2019 season.

Reports near the end of the regular season indicated that Lewis had decided to move on after 15 years on the sideline for the Bengals. There was no immediate announcement about his plans at the end of the season, however, and Lewis has spent the last couple of days meeting with Bengals owner Mike Brown about next steps.

“My job is to win a World Championship. We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win,” Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis has gone 125-112-3 during the regular season and advanced to the playoffs seven times in his 15 years on the job. While he will be back for No. 16, Geoff Hobson of the team’s website reports that changes to his staff are expected in the coming days.