Mike Vrabel scheduled for Wednesday interview with Lions

Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel is among the reported candidates for a couple of head coaching jobs and he’s set to speak to one of the teams on Wednesday.

Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that Vrabel will interview with the Lions on Wednesday. Vrabel and Lions General Manager Bob Quinn share a background in the Patriots organization, although Vrabel’s 2008 departure as a player in New England came far earlier than Quinn’s move to the Detroit front office in 2016.

Vrabel just completed his first year as the defensive coordinator in Houston and Texans coach Bill O’Brien, who also has the Patriots on his resume, discussed his potential departure at a Tuesday press conference.

“Mike is a great leader, good knowledge of the National Football League,” O’Brien said. “I wish him the best… But we would love to have him back here.”

The Colts are also interested in speaking to Vrabel for their vacancy.