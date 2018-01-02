Murphy says Mike McCarthy “is our coach,” but new G.M. could feel differently

Getty Images

Every coach wants his own quarterback, and every G.M. wants his own coach.

The latter part of that reality needs to be remembered as the Packers embark on a search for a new General Manager. Especially with Packers CEO Mark Murphy explaining to reporters on Tuesday that the new G.M. will have the power to hire and fire the coach.

But Murphy also said, as to Mike McCarthy, “Mike is our man. He is our coach.”

Murphy confirmed that McCarthy received a one-year contract extension during the season, pushing his deal from 2018 through 2019. That gives McCarthy both time to properly mesh with the new G.M. and financial security in the event that it doesn’t happen.

Thompson and McCarthy were bound together for more than a decade. McCarthy is the only coach Thompson ever hired. Thompson fired Mike Sherman after only one year on the job.

The new General Manager may decide to do the same thing. He may not. Either way, it will be his decision.

And regardless of whether the new G.M. expresses an inclination to keep McCarthy as part of the interview process, the new G.M. may feel differently once the new G.M. has the job.