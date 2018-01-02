NaVorro Bowman finds potential arrival of Jon Gruden “exciting”

Getty Images

The Raiders are looking for a head coach. Most believe they’ve already found one.

The “pursuit” of Jon Gruden has become sufficiently obvious to prompt players currently on the team to discuss the prospect openly.

For example, linebacker Navorro Bowman described the prospect of Gruden arriving as “exciting,” according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“You know what he’s done in the past,” Bowman said Monday. “You know that he understands the game of football, both sides. He’s studied the quarterback position inside and out. He’s a guy that is a well-known critic in this game and coach as well. I look forward to seeing what happens.”

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio definitely is looking forward to it. As long as Gruden wants him around.

“I did run into him in the elevator at the [team] hotel in Philadelphia,” Tavecchio said of the team’s recent Monday Night Football matchup against Philadelphia. “So I hope I made a good first impression.”

Gruden clearly made a good impression during his four years of coaching the Raiders. It feels like just a matter of time — including but not limited to the Raiders complying with the Rooney Rule and Gruden completing the season with ESPN — before the deal gets done.