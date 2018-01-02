Packers announce Ted Thompson out as G.M., now a “senior advisor”

Getty Images

The Packers have made it official: Ted Thompson has been pushed out as General Manager and kicked upstairs to another job within the organization.

Although the team’s official announcement called it a “transition to a role as senior advisor to football operations,” Thompson is reportedly being pushed out at the behest of the Packers’ board of directors.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager for the past 13 years,” Thompson said in a statement. “This is a special place and we’ve had some success along the way.”

The Packers are now in the process of searching for a new G.M., who will be hired by team President/CEO Mark Murphy.