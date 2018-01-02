Packers announce Ted Thompson out as G.M., now a “senior advisor”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 2, 2018, 11:36 AM EST
Getty Images

The Packers have made it official: Ted Thompson has been pushed out as General Manager and kicked upstairs to another job within the organization.

Although the team’s official announcement called it a “transition to a role as senior advisor to football operations,” Thompson is reportedly being pushed out at the behest of the Packers’ board of directors.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager for the past 13 years,” Thompson said in a statement. “This is a special place and we’ve had some success along the way.”

The Packers are now in the process of searching for a new G.M., who will be hired by team President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Packers announce Ted Thompson out as G.M., now a “senior advisor”

  4. For years, Packer fans have been telling us that Ted Thompson is the best GM in the NFL, but now I’m not seeing any tears shed over him being relieved of his duties. It’s almost as if they didn’t really know what they were talking about.

  5. 1. Another Packer Bust in the first round!!!!!!
    Let’s take a look at their brilliance over the years. In Turd Thompson you cheese trolls still trust??? You yellow headed bug eyed trolls!!!!!!!
    Sincerely,\
    2016- Kenny Clark- projected as a 5th round pick, originally told to be more interested in the WWE than living in Green Bay.
    2015- Damarious Randall- Projected as a nickel back only, 30 teams already passed on him in the draft……. ?????
    2014- HE HE TIX TOX ( Refuses to make plays on 2 pt. conversions)
    2013 – Dantone Jones -BUST
    2012 – Nick Perry – BUST (40 million dollar signing bonus!!)
    2011 – Derek Sherrod –BUST (Ted Thompson gave over 65 million up front)
    2010 – Brian Bulaga – BUST (over 30 million at signing)
    2009 – BJ Raji – BUST / Clay Matthews- So far so decent
    2008 – NO Pick (forgot to turn in draft card)
    2007 – Justin Harrell – BUST, (Ted is talking about bringing him back)
    2006 – AJ HAWK – BUST
    2005 – Ahmad Carroll – BUST (Given or 80 million dollars from shareholders)
    2001 – Jamal Reynolds – BUST
    2000 – Bubba Franks – BUST (rumored to still be on the practice squad)
    1999 – FORGOT TO ATTEND DRAFT!!!!! DAMM YOU TED!!!!!
    1997 – Ross Verba – BUST (Ted Thompson wants him to un retire)
    1996 – John Michels – EPIC BUST
    1995 – Aaron Taylor – BUST (Rumored to be trying a comeback per Ted Thompson)
    1992 – Terrell Buckley – EPIC BUST
    1991 – Vinnie Clark – BUST
    1990 – Tony Bennett – BUST
    1989 – Tony Mandarich – BIGGEST BUST IN NFL HISTORY!

  6. In this case, change is good. I love stability, but clearly Ted has lost his edge, compared to the stacked rosters we have had in the past. We could have taken TJ. Watt, and instead hes over there having an incredible Rookie season in Pittsburgh.

  7. So they’ve made a cushy job for Thompson even though it’s a publicly held company, this is just wrong.

  8. Based on those opened-mouth pics of him during the Lions game, they could also use him as a part-time fly catcher.

  9. Thanks Ted, you did your job very well, but sometimes a change is needed for the sake of change. Good luck.

  10. Here is how the process works for those who arent aware…Mark Murphy needs to have moves such as this approved by the board of directors. Anyone saying Mark shouldnt have to go to the board doesnt understand the solid process green bay has in place.

  11. Congrats Pack fans!! This is what you have all been wanting, based on what I’ve been reading 🙂 Now, advise me on how I can get Jason Garrett out as our HC, but don’t say JJ should sell the team. He does usually listen to the fans!!!

  12. I really hope this shakeup has been planned for months or years. Murphy has always hinted that he knew what Ted’s plan was. Perhaps that got accelerated a bit by the awful year. If it was a straight up “get out” type of firing, I can’t see Ted staying with the FO in any capacity. Since he is, you still have to think this was at least somewhat planned and an inside candidate will be named very soon.

    In the 70/80s, the BOD was out of control. It took Bob Harlan guaranteeing Ron Wolf full control over all football activities with no outside interference, to get him to take the GB job in 1991. No one, except jealous NFCN division rivals, wants GB to go back to that dark place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!