Packers quietly tacked a year onto Mike McCarthy’s deal

Getty Images

Even with kicking General Manager Ted Thompson upstairs after 14 years, the Packers took a step toward creating some organizational stability, and they did it quietly.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers extended the contract of coach Mike McCarthy during the season, tacking a year onto his deal and extending him through the 2019 season.

For a place that values consistency, having a new G.M. and a coach in a lame duck year would have been out of character.

At a time when McCarthy is looking for a new defensive coordinator, it could help him attract a better grade of candidate.

They parted ways with Dom Capers after nine seasons, and also fired a pair of defensive assistants. There could be some other shuffling on the offensive staff as well. They lost wide receivers coach Luke Getsy to Mississippi State.