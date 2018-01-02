Packers quietly tacked a year onto Mike McCarthy’s deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 2, 2018, 1:56 PM EST
Even with kicking General Manager Ted Thompson upstairs after 14 years, the Packers took a step toward creating some organizational stability, and they did it quietly.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers extended the contract of coach Mike McCarthy during the season, tacking a year onto his deal and extending him through the 2019 season.

For a place that values consistency, having a new G.M. and a coach in a lame duck year would have been out of character.

At a time when McCarthy is looking for a new defensive coordinator, it could help him attract a better grade of candidate.

They parted ways with Dom Capers after nine seasons, and also fired a pair of defensive assistants. There could be some other shuffling on the offensive staff as well. They lost wide receivers coach Luke Getsy to Mississippi State.

  1. Well done Packers. Mike is a great offensive coach and manager of the team. The new DC and GM will be essential to Mikes overall success. He has done so much with so little to this point. It is exciting start to the offseason for the Pack.

  3. There goes the bandwagon balloon’s hot air. Hear it farting out?
    Also, the most knowledgeable football fan base didn’t have mm’s lickspittle mr. ball in their database. Never mentioned him as a gm candidate. Ever.
    Bunch if blowhards touting wolfe. Buffoons.

  6. Why didn’t they announce it when they did it? It’s as though they were embarrassed to extend him another year.

  7. Bad move in my opinion.

    Aaron Rodgers absence shined a big, bright light on everyone’s shortcomings. McCarthy’s most of all.

  9. grogansheroes says:
    January 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    I think the Ryan boys are looking for work.
    ——————————————————————————————–Rex Ryan suck as a head coach, but I thought he did a good job as D-coordinator. He may only be a 2-3 year D-coordinator on a team till they get tired of his mouth, but he is very capable of turning defense around.

  10. As a Packer fan – this doesn’t really make me feel like Mike’s safe. 3 reasons.

    1. Jim Caldwell got an extension this year – fired.
    2. Jack Del Rio got a 4 year extension this year – fired.
    3. The board forced Murphy to move Ted because they didn’t think Ted would ever fire Mike. They’re playing chess – move the rook to trap the queen.

    numba1wiscosportsfan says:

    January 2, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    oh great.

    hang in there big PACK guy…your squad might be the laughing stock of the NFC but you will be back in 5 years or so…..

  14. McCarthy has been the head coach since 2006 with two years of Brett Favre and nine years of Aaron Rodgers during which he won ONE Super Bowl. McCarthy is 10 – 8 in the post season and 121 – 70 – 1 overall but that record includes 18 wins over the Lions, 18 wins over the Bears and 16 wins over the Vikings during years their programs were in terrible shape; he has a losing record against the Patriots, Falcons, Bills, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Steelers and Titans. McCarthy has spawned two NFL head coaches he helped to develop – Philbin and McAdoo. Enough said. Rodgers, among others has roundly criticized McCarthy’s scheme and play calling. Mediocre coach insulated by the corporate ownership of the Packers. If the Packers hire a GM from the outside, McCarthy will be gone in 2019.

    Laughing stock huh. You realize your a fan of a team with no playoff wins this decade, right? And you’re talking about a team that was, until recently, tied for a record number of post season appearances, right? There’s a laughing stock here, but it’s a know nothing troll who likes to carry on conversations with his multiple alias’, not the historic Green Bay Packers.

  18. Even with kicking General Manager Ted Thompson upstairs after 14 years, the Packers took a step toward creating some organizational stability, and they did it quietly.
    WHEN is the question. Before they lost Rodgers to injury or AFTER and exposed them all. If ‘after’ then this isn’t about stability and McCarthy is still not safe because obviously the TT move came after when they could barely get wins with a seasoned/developed back up QB.

  19. Good. Mccarthy is not a good game manager and terrible with using timeouts late in the half. But year in, year out, he takes the roster he is given and most often has the team playing it’s best down the stretch. And when Rodgers had the chance to throw Mccarthy under the bus last season before the “I think we can run the table statement”, Rodgers chose not too. The Pack have enough changes happening already.

  20. @pkrlvr Your “team” IS a laughingstock because it was exposed this season for exactly what everyone has claimed it is for years: An all-world QB surrounded by a bunch of bums on the field, on the sideline and in the press box. That formula has allowed for plenty of post-season appearances for the “glass half full” crowd. But it has also resulted in wasting the majority of AR’s career.

    And now AR is in the twilight of his career. So no, the packers aren’t laughingstocks like the Browns. The Browns are so bad, they’ve never had the chance for greatness. But the packers could have had true greatness, a true dynasty with a competent personnel manager, and you can never get that time back. The packers are a laughing stock not for what they are, but for what they could have been.

