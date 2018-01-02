Panthers place Chris Manhertz on IR, promote Blaine Clausell

Getty Images

The Panthers placed tight end Chris Manhertz on injured reserve.

Manhertz played in all 16 games and caught two passes for 17 yards but a high-ankle sprain would have kept him out of the playoffs.

Carolina promoted offensive tackle Blaine Clausell from the practice squad in a corresponding move. Clausell, who has spent the season on Carolina’s practice squad, signed a contract through 2019.

Clausell has yet to appear in an NFL game, with Washington making him inactive for the three games he was on its 53-player roster last season.

He also has spent time on the practice squads of New England and Baltimore.

The Panthers also announced the signing of guard Dorian Johnson to their practice squad. The Cardinals originally made Johnson a fourth-round pick in 2017, and the Texans cut him from their practice squad last week.