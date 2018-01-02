Pat Shurmur faces busy week with four interviews

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur faces a busy week. Not only is he getting ready for a divisional-round game next week, but he has interviews with four teams.

Shurmur is scheduled to meet with the Lions and Cardinals on Thursday, the Bears on Friday and the Giants on Saturday. All interviews will take place in Minnesota.

Shurmur went 9-23 in his two seasons as the Browns’ head coach. He might get a second chance based on his work with Case Keenum this season. The Vikings ranked 11th in total offense and 10th in scoring.

The Bears and Cardinals are the teams expected to have the most interest in Shurmur, via Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.