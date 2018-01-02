Pete Carroll: Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor will have “hard time” playing again

Getty Images

The Seahawks are out of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and the team is expected to look quite a bit different once they return to work in 2018.

Many of the changes will come as a result of decisions made by the Seahawks and some will be decisions by players to move on, either because they want to or because it’s in their best medical interests to do so. Defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor may fall into that last column.

Both players ended the season on injured reserve with neck injuries and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll shared a somber outlook for the future during an appearance on 710 ESPN Tuesday. Carroll said that both players are going to have a “hard time playing football again” as a result of their injuries.

Avril is signed for next season and the Seahawks can recover $7.5 million of his $8 million cap charge if they part ways with him rather than wait to see what he might try to do next season. There’s less cap relief available from releasing Chancellor, who signed a three-year extension with the team last August.