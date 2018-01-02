Report: Bears request to interview Matt Nagy

Getty Images

The Bears have requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Nagy also will interview with Indianapolis.

Chicago, seeking to replace John Fox after three seasons, also has interviews with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Nagy, a former Arena League quarterback, took over as the Chiefs’ play-caller for a Dec. 3 game against the Jets. The 39-year-old is in his fifth season as a Chiefs’ assistant.