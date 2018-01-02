Report: Dowell Loggains could join Dolphins staff

Getty Images

The Bears fired head coach John Fox on Monday, which leaves members of Fox’s staff looking for new homes for the 2018 season.

Among those coaches is offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who came to the Bears in 2015 as the quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 after Adam Gase left to become the head coach in Miami and Loggains may be joining up with Gase again in 2018.

According to multiple reports, Loggains is in Miami on Tuesday talking to Gase about a role on the Dolphins staff. It’s not clear what the role would be as Clyde Christensen is the team’s offensive coordinator and Bo Hardegree is the quarterbacks coach, although all that should be worked out fairly easily if all involved want to work together.

The Bears finished 29th in points scored and 30th in offensive yards during a 2017 season that saw them bench initial starting quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of rookie Mitch Trubisky after four games.