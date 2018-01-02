Report: Giants want to interview Pat Shurmur

Getty Images

The Giants went with a first-time head coach when they hired Ben McAdoo in 2016 and that experience may have them looking for a candidate with more experience for their next head coach.

There’s been word of interest in Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and they requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Monday. Another former head coach found his way into the mix on Tuesday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team has requested permission to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Shurmur went 9-23 over two seasons as the Browns head coach, which seemed like a much worse record before the team went 1-31 since the start of the 2016 season.

The Bears and Cardinals have also expressed interest in speaking with Shurmur, who will be able to speak to teams this week because the Vikings have a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.