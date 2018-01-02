Report: Ravens trying to hire Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Ravens have spoken to Chuck Pagano in an effort to lure him back to Baltimore as the team’s defensive coordinator, Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Pagano served as the Ravens’ secondary coach from 2008-10 before a promotion to defensive coordinator in 2011. He became the Colts head coach in 2012, and Indianapolis fired him this week.

The Ravens are searching for a replacement for Dean Pees, who retired after Baltimore was eliminated Sunday.

The team has other candidates, including linebackers coach Don Martindale and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, but it appears Pagano is the Ravens’ target. The question is: Does he want the job?