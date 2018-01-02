Report: Texans interested in Brian Gaine, Nick Caserio for G.M. job

Getty Images

With Rick Smith taking a leave of absence, the Houston Texans are looking for a new general manager for at least a one-year opening with the team.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Texans are interested in Brian Gaine and Nick Caserio for the job.

Gaine is in his first season as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Buffalo Bills. He spent three years working under Smith as Director of Player Personnel with the Texans before taking the job in Buffalo last May.

Caserio has been the New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel since 2008. He’s spent 17 years working for the Patriots and 15 years in the personnel department.

Smith is under contract with the Texans through 2020. His potential return to the general manager role following his leave of absence could make the role less appealing if it’s though to be an interim position.

Gaine’s previously time with the franchise would seem to make him an obvious candidate for the job if he wants to return to Houston after only a year in Buffalo.