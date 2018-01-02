Report: Toddy Haley injured hip in New Year’s Eve altercation outside a bar

Getty Images

The Steelers said today that offensive coordinator Todd Haley will be able to coach in next weekend’s game despite suffering an injury in a fall. They did not provide any details about the fall, perhaps because they didn’t want it known that he had a run-in with someone who shoved him at a bar.

But that’s what happened, according to NFL Network: Haley was shoved outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve after the Steelers beat the Browns.

The report says Haley suffered a hip injury and may need to coach next weekend’s game from the booth, instead of the sideline.

This isn’t the first time an incident with Haley at a bar has made the news. In 2013, Haley was accused of having words with patrons at a bar that included Haley asking a man, “Why do you have to be so gay?” Haley confirmed that he had been at the bar and written “Chiefs suck” on a napkin he autographed, but he denied having anything other than jovial interactions with the other patrons.

Police have reportedly investigated the shoving incident but no arrests have been made.